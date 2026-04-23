Comfort Systems: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $370.4 million.…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $370.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $10.51.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.19 per share.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning company posted revenue of $2.87 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.43 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.