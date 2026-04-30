CNO: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) on Thursday reported earnings of $37.7 million…

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) on Thursday reported earnings of $37.7 million in its first quarter.

The Carmel, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.29 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.05 billion.

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