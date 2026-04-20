CNB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CNB Financial Corp. (CCNE) on Monday reported net income of $27 million…

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CNB Financial Corp. (CCNE) on Monday reported net income of $27 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 88 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $122 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $84.1 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

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