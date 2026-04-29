CN: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — MONTREAL QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit…

MONTREAL QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — MONTREAL QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $835.4 million.

The Montreal Quebec, Quebec-based company said it had net income of $1.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.31 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $3.19 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.17 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNI

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