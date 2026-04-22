CME: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CME Group Inc. (CME) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.15 billion. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CME Group Inc. (CME) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.15 billion.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $3.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.36 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.37 per share.

The parent company of the Chicago Board of Trade and other exchanges posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.91 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CME

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