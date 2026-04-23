City Holding: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — City Holding Co. (CHCO) on Thursday reported net income of $31.5 million…

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — City Holding Co. (CHCO) on Thursday reported net income of $31.5 million in its first quarter.

The Charleston, West Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of $2.20 per share.

The bank holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia posted revenue of $98.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $79.2 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

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