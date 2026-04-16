Citizens Financial Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $517 million.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based bank said it had earnings of $1.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $3.03 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $2.17 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFG

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