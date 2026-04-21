Chubb: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — Chubb Corp. (CB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.32 billion. The Zurich-based company…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — Chubb Corp. (CB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.32 billion.

The Zurich-based company said it had profit of $5.88 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $6.82 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.48 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $14.77 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $15.3 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.85 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CB

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