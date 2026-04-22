China Automotive Systems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JINGZHOU, China (AP) — JINGZHOU, China (AP) — China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $18.4…

JINGZHOU, China (AP) — JINGZHOU, China (AP) — China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $18.4 million.

The Jingzhou, China-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $229.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $42.8 million, or $1.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $765.7 million.

China Automotive Systems expects full-year revenue of $810 million.

The company’s shares closed at $4.28. A year ago, they were trading at $3.74.

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