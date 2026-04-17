Chemung Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ELMIRA, N.Y. (AP) — ELMIRA, N.Y. (AP) — Chemung Financial Corp. (CHMG) on Friday reported net income of $9.2 million…

ELMIRA, N.Y. (AP) — ELMIRA, N.Y. (AP) — Chemung Financial Corp. (CHMG) on Friday reported net income of $9.2 million in its first quarter.

The Elmira, New York-based bank said it had earnings of $1.91 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $39.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $29.9 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

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