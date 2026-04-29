Chefs’ Warehouse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) on Wednesday reported net income of $17.4…

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) on Wednesday reported net income of $17.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ridgefield, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 40 cents.

The distributor of specialty food products posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period.

Chefs’ Warehouse expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.35 billion to $4.45 billion.

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