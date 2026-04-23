C&F: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOANO, Va. (AP) — TOANO, Va. (AP) — C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) on Thursday reported net income of $6.7 million in its first quarter.
The Toano, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of $2.08 per share.
The bank posted revenue of $47.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $36.3 million, exceeding Street forecasts.
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