Central Bancompany: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Central Bancompany Inc. (CBC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income…

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Central Bancompany Inc. (CBC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $111.1 million.

The Jefferson City, Missouri-based bank said it had earnings of 46 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $323.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $273.7 million, also topping Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBC

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