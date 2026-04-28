CECO: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $398,000 in…

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $398,000 in its first quarter.

The Addison, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The maker of air pollution controls and industrial ventilation systems posted revenue of $205.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $198 million.

CECO expects full-year revenue in the range of $940 million to $1 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CECO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CECO

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