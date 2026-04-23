CBRE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $318 million. On a…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $318 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.07. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.61 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The provider of real estate investment management services posted revenue of $10.53 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.13 billion.

CBRE expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.60 to $7.80 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBRE

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