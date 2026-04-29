Carvana: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Carvana Co. (CVNA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $250 million. On…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Carvana Co. (CVNA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $250 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $1.69.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The company posted revenue of $6.43 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.16 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVNA

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