CarMax: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $120.7 million in…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $120.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The used car dealership chain posted revenue of $5.95 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.77 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $247.3 million, or $1.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $25.88 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMX

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