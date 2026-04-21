Capital One: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $2.17 billion.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $3.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $4.42 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.61 per share.

The credit card issuer and bank posted revenue of $19.32 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $15.23 billion, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.37 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COF

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