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Capital City Bank: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 20, 2026, 7:05 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) on Monday reported net income of $15.8 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Tallahassee, Florida, said it had earnings of 92 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $71 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $62.8 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCBG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCBG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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