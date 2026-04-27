Capital Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Monday reported net income of $12 million…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Monday reported net income of $12 million in its first quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 73 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $81.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $62.8 million, which missed Street forecasts.

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