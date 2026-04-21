Calix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Calix Inc. (CALX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $11.2…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Calix Inc. (CALX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $11.2 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 40 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The cloud, software platforms, systems and services provider for communications service providers posted revenue of $280 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $277.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Calix expects its per-share earnings to range from 35 cents to 45 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $287 million to $293 million for the fiscal second quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CALX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CALX

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