C.H. Robinson: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $147.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.22. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.35 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $4.01 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.08 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHRW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHRW

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.