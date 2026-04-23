Byline Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $37.6 million. The bank,…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $37.6 million.

The bank, based in Chicago, said it had earnings of 83 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $154.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $112.4 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $114.4 million.

Byline Bancorp shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $33.06, a rise of 30% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BY

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