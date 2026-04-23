Burke & Herbert: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings…

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $27.3 million.

The Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.87 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $118.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $84.7 million.

Burke & Herbert shares have increased 3.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $64.50, a rise of 26% in the last 12 months.

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