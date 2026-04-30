Bristol Myers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.68 billion.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.58 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $11.49 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.92 billion.

Bristol Myers expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.05 to $6.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $46 billion to $47.5 billion.

Bristol Myers shares have risen nearly 7% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 4%. The stock has climbed 17% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BMY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BMY

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