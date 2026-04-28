BP: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.84 billion. The London-based company…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.84 billion.

The London-based company said it had profit of $1.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.24 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $53.37 billion in the period.

BP shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 57% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BP

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