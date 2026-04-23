Boyd: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $105.5 million.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $105.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of $1.37. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.60 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $997.4 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $993.2 million.

Boyd shares have risen almost 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $89.38, a climb of 35% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BYD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BYD

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