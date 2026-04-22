Boston Scientific: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.34 billion.…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.34 billion.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The medical device manufacturer posted revenue of $5.2 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.18 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Boston Scientific expects its per-share earnings to range from 82 cents to 84 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.34 to $3.41 per share.

Boston Scientific shares have decreased 38% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 3%. The stock has declined 36% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSX

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