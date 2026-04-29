Blackbaud: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $31.1 million. On…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $31.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charleston, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.14 per share.

The software and services provider in the nonprofit sector posted revenue of $281.1 million in the period.

Blackbaud expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion.

Blackbaud shares have dropped 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 41% in the last 12 months.

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