Bitcoin vs. Ethereum: Which Is the Better Buy?

Despite hundreds of altcoins competing for attention, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) continue to dominate the cryptocurrency market in 2026.…

Despite hundreds of altcoins competing for attention, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) continue to dominate the cryptocurrency market in 2026.

Combined, these two assets represent about 70% of total global crypto market capitalization. Bitcoin leads by a wide margin with a market value of $1.6 trillion. Ethereum is a distant second at roughly $290 billion.

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Although new challengers could emerge in the future, Bitcoin and Ethereum remain the most obvious options for investors today. However, before deciding which crypto is a better fit for your portfolio, it’s important to understand how they differ. Bitcoin and Ethereum each serve a unique purpose and play a distinct role within the broader digital asset ecosystem.

— What is Bitcoin?

— What is Ethereum?

— What are the differences between Bitcoin and Ethereum?

— Bitcoin and Ethereum performance.

— How to invest in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

What Is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency. It is a blockchain-based, decentralized digital currency powered by a network of users that allows financial transactions without relying on a central authority or intermediary.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies serve as alternatives to fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar, which are issued by governments and supported by central banks. Instead of relying on centralized institutions, Bitcoin uses cryptography to secure its network. Transactions are verified through a process called mining, where participants compete to solve complex mathematical problems using powerful computers. This system is known as proof of work (PoW), and it ensures network integrity. All transactions are recorded on a public ledger that is designed to be highly resistant to alteration or tampering.

If a Bitcoin miner successfully adds a block of verified transactions to the blockchain, they will receive a reward of newly minted Bitcoins. That reward is currently 3.125 BTC per block, but the reward is cut in half every time 210,000 blocks are added to the blockchain. Unlike fiat currencies, Bitcoin has a hard cap of 21 million BTC that cannot be exceeded. This cap limits Bitcoin supply and prevents inflation, characteristics that Bitcoin investors believe will make the crypto an effective store of value in the long term.

What Is Ethereum?

Ethereum is a blockchain-based platform designed to support smart contracts and secure digital transactions. Its native cryptocurrency is Ether.

Smart contracts are programs that execute automatically when predefined conditions are met, enabling decentralized applications, or dApps, to function seamlessly.

The Ethereum network hosts a wide range of dApps for gaming, social networking, decentralized finance (DeFi) and other purposes. A large share of nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are also built on Ethereum.

The Ethereum network is decentralized and operates on a network of thousands of computers around the world. In 2022, the Ethereum network transitioned from an energy-intensive PoW verification system to a proof of stake, or PoS, model. Instead of validators competing to solve mathematical puzzles, Ethereum’s PoS system selects validators via an algorithm. To qualify as a potential validator, traders must “stake” some of their cryptocurrency as collateral. The more crypto they stake, the higher the likelihood they will be chosen to validate a block and receive a reward.

Ether does not have a fixed supply cap, but its issuance is moderated via a mechanism called “burning.” Every time a transaction occurs on the Ethereum network, users pay a “gas fee.” A portion of this fee is permanently removed from circulation, effectively reducing the total supply of ETH. This process has periodically made Ethereum deflationary, destroying more ETH than was being issued at the time. However, the Dencun upgrade in March 2024 lowered transaction fees and reduced the burn rate, and Ethereum has tended to be slightly inflationary in recent periods.

What Are the Differences Between Bitcoin and Ethereum?

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum are popular cryptocurrencies that operate on decentralized blockchain networks, but beyond that there are not as many similarities between the two investments as it may seem. Here are some of the many differences between Bitcoin and Ethereum:

— Bitcoin’s network operates on a PoW verification system, while Ethereum uses a less energy-intensive PoS consensus verification system.

— Bitcoin’s primary purpose is to be a digital currency, a store of value and an alternative payment system to fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar. Ethereum’s primary purpose is to serve as a platform to run smart contracts and other dApps, and ETH is simply the native cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions.

— Bitcoin has a finite supply capped at 21 million, while Ethereum has a theoretically infinite supply. Ethereum has actually been deflationary at times, but its supply has increased since fees were significantly reduced in March 2024.

— Bitcoin’s future price will likely hinge on its adoption as a global currency and its appeal as an inflation hedge and store of value. Ethereum’s price outlook is more closely tied to the growth of its network, particularly the popularity of decentralized applications and smart contract usage.

— Ethereum’s average transaction fee is currently 46 cents compared to an average fee of 36 cents per transaction for Bitcoin.

[See: What’s the Best Cryptocurrency to Buy? 6 Contenders]

Bitcoin and Ethereum Performance

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum have been exceptional long-term investments, but both are prone to extreme price volatility. Buying either crypto requires a high risk tolerance.

Looking at past performance, it’s difficult to choose a winner between Bitcoin and Ethereum because their relative returns fluctuate depending on the time frame. In the past year, Ethereum prices are up 47% compared to a 13% decline for Bitcoin. In a three-year time frame, Bitcoin prices are up 180%, while Ethereum prices are up just 26%. If you look back over the past five years, Bitcoin prices have risen about 42%, while Ethereum prices are down about 2%.

Bitcoin has been the better long-term investment over the past five years, but that trend has reversed in the past year. The reason for the recent underperformance is unclear, but some experts have pointed to a slowdown in Bitcoin user network growth and a decline in BTC volumes as contributing factors. Of course, past performance is no guarantee of future results, and it’s extremely difficult for even professional analysts to accurately predict crypto market movements.

How to Invest in Bitcoin and Ethereum

Investors can buy Bitcoin and Ethereum directly on popular cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Coinbase, Gemini and eToro. They can also buy both cryptocurrencies via a brokerage account with Robinhood, Interactive Brokers or other platforms that support crypto trading. They can even buy Bitcoin or Ethereum in their PayPal or Venmo accounts.

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum have futures contracts that trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. While futures trading is somewhat advanced for the average investor, there are several Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs that hold futures contracts. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (ticker: BITO) and the Valkyrie Bitcoin and Ether Strategy ETF (BTF) are two examples of crypto futures ETFs.

Bitcoin investors can also buy spot Bitcoin ETFs that hold the cryptocurrency itself rather than futures contracts, including the following:

— ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB)

— Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB)

— Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC)

— Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC)

— Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC)

— Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC)

— Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (DEFI)

— Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO)

— iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT)

— Coinshares Bitcoin ETF (BRRR)

— VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL)

— WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BTCW)

In 2024, the SEC also approved spot Ethereum ETFs. U.S. investors now have easy access to the following funds:

— iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA)

— Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH)

— Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW)

— VanEck Ethereum ETF (ETHV)

— Franklin Ethereum ETF (EZET)

— Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF (QETH)

— 21Shares Ethereum ETF (TETH)

— Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE)

— Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH)

Bottom Line

Bitcoin and Ethereum are similar at first glance, but the Bitcoin investment thesis and the Ethereum investment thesis are actually somewhat different. Bitcoin’s biggest challenge in the future may be scalability given its energy-intensive PoW consensus mechanism. Ethereum’s biggest challenge may be fending off competition from so-called “Ethereum killer” blockchains that often have faster transaction speeds and lower gas fees, such as Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX).

It’s difficult to say if Bitcoin or Ethereum will be the better long-term investment moving forward. However, if the cryptocurrency market resumes its long-term rally in 2026 and beyond, investors will be happy owning either one.

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Bitcoin vs. Ethereum: Which Is the Better Buy? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/22/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.