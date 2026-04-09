If you’ve been waiting for the “perfect” moment to get back into the real estate market, 2026 might be your…

If you’ve been waiting for the “perfect” moment to get back into the real estate market, 2026 might be your year, but it won’t look like the real estate boom of the past. Today’s market is more selective. Some sectors are thriving, others are lagging, and the biggest opportunities are going to investors who understand the difference.

“Real estate is in a recovery mode,” says Henry Chin, global head of research for CBRE, but the focus has shifted from price appreciation to steady income. “Investors should look at cyclical and structural points of view to pick the right assets and locations.”

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This recovery is unfolding against a backdrop of higher-for-longer interest rates, which continue to shape investor sentiment but don’t tell the whole story. “Interest rates are just one piece of the puzzle, not the defining factor,” says Edward F. Pierzak, senior vice president of research at Nareit. “What matters most is the broader economic backdrop.”

At the same time, investors have more ways than ever to gain exposure to real estate. Traditional property ownership now sits alongside options like publicly traded real estate investment trusts, private real estate funds and sector-specific strategies, each with its own trade-offs in risk, return and involvement. The key point to keep in mind, regardless of how you approach it, is that real estate should be only one piece of your investment puzzle.

The key is to treat real estate as part of a broader strategy, not the entire plan. “Investors should think of real estate as a diversifier to the portfolio and, in the current higher-interest-rate environment, as an income source and inflation hedge,” says Roland Chow, financial planner and portfolio manager at Optura Advisors in Burlingame, California.

Here are some of the best places to invest in real estate in 2026, according to experts — and common pitfalls to avoid:

— U.S. gateway markets and the Sun Belt.

— Multifamily homes.

— Data centers.

— Real estate investment trusts (REITs).

U.S. Gateway Markets and the Sun Belt

“In terms of geographic diversification and the current cycle, the U.S. stands out,” Chin says. The U.S. is expected to be the top destination for capital in 2026, followed by the Asia-Pacific region and Europe, he says.

“Developed countries are front and center of investors’ minds as occupier demand continues to recover,” Chin says. And while geopolitical issues and a prolonged conflict in Iran present potential risks, the “U.S. is more resilient than Europe,” especially with regard to oil price shocks, he adds.

Within the U.S., gateway markets and the Sun Belt dominate. Gateway markets are major metropolitan centers that serve as world-class transportation hubs, making them popular locations for commercial real estate. Think areas like Dallas, Atlanta and the San Francisco Bay Area. Other attractive Sun Belt cities include Charlotte, North Carolina, and Nashville, Tennessee, according to CBRE research.

“Gateway markets are in a cyclical bounce-back, and the Sun Belt is largely driven by population growth,” Chin says.

Nadia Evangelou, principal economist and director of real estate research at the National Association of Realtors, says there’s “mild normalization” in housing prices and rents in these markets after a period of strong increases. “For investors, that’s really the opportunity. You’re not buying at the peak anymore, but demand is still there, especially on the rental side,” she says.

She also highlights Tampa, Florida, and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, as standout locations due to strong job and population growth.

Multifamily Homes

Multifamily homes are also front-and-center in investors’ minds this year, Chin says. This is the most preferred sector for U.S. investors by a wide margin, according to CBRE’s 2026 North American Investor Intentions Survey. Multifamily properties were preferred by nearly three-quarters of survey respondents. The next most popular sector, industrial and logistics, received only 37% votes.

Higher inflation tends to make buying a home more expensive — especially as financing costs rise — which can slow home sales. But that same pressure can push more people toward renting, boosting demand for multifamily properties, Chin notes.

“The market is still adjusting to the recent wave of new supply, especially in the multifamily sector,” Evangelou says. This is where the opportunity comes in.

“As that supply gets absorbed and pricing stabilizes, that should create more opportunities for investors to enter the market over the next year,” she says.

Data Centers

Data centers are at the top of many experts’ lists, thanks to the ongoing buildout of artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure. “Many of these companies may not make it long term, but most hyperscaler companies can fund these properties,” says Steven Conners, founder and president of Conners Wealth Management in Scottsdale, Arizona.

That interest is showing up in investor sentiment as well. CBRE’s 2026 Global Investor Survey found data centers among the most sought-after industries for U.S. investors, and they’re even more popular in Asia-Pacific markets.

The appeal is rooted in long-term structural demand: As businesses and consumers generate more data, the need for storage, processing power and digital infrastructure continues to grow. McKinsey & Co. estimates data center spending could reach $7 trillion by 2030. The sector’s high capital requirements and energy usage mean careful asset selection remains critical.

“Offices might also be a good contrarian play if one can identify trophy properties at distressed prices,” Chow says. But he warns investors to steer clear of “office properties that have no unique characteristics.”

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

One of the biggest decisions real estate investors face isn’t just where to invest, but how. It typically comes down to direct property ownership versus REITs.

Publicly traded REITs offer something traditional real estate doesn’t: liquidity. The ability to easily buy in and out is “a major advantage” when you’re “investing in an industry that is largely illiquid,” Conners says.

They also provide built-in diversification. Instead of betting on a single property or market, you can buy a share in a pool of multiple properties. And perhaps best of all is that you don’t have to deal with the headaches that come with day-to-day property management.

“Yields can range from 3% to over 9%,” depending on the REIT, Conners says. You can find many different types, from offices and data center REITs, to multifamily homes or shopping malls. You can even find diversified REIT exchange-traded funds or mutual funds that provide exposure to multiple real estate sectors, like the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (ticker: VNQ) or iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT).

“Today’s market is defined by a rare double divergence: REIT valuations are disconnected both from broader public equities and from private real estate,” Pierzak says. “Historically, those kinds of dislocations have only occurred during periods of significant disruption, and, importantly, as markets normalize, REITs have typically outperformed both public equities and private real estate.” This suggests REITs may be well positioned for a rebound.

Avoiding Common Real Estate Investor Pitfalls

If there’s one theme that comes up again and again, it’s this: Real estate is not a guaranteed win.

“The math on real estate always looks great on paper,” because nobody puts the costs of repairs, vacancies or bad tenants on that piece of paper, says Christopher Walsh, regional marketing director and financial advisor at Capital Choice in Phoenix.

REITs can help mitigate some of this, but there’s also a broader misconception that property values only go up. “This is not true,” Conners says. “When investors become disillusioned that real estate only increases in value, it becomes overvalued and we witness a sharp sell-off, like in 2008.”

Overleveraging is another common pitfall. Both Walsh and Chow warn that taking on too much debt — especially across multiple properties — can leave investors vulnerable if the market turns. “The property gets purchased, appreciates, looks like it’s working, so they pull equity to fund a few more,” Walsh says. “Now they’re spread across multiple properties they can’t easily sell, and when the market turns, they have no way out.”

So if you are adding real estate to your portfolio, make sure you know what you’re buying and why. Walsh also tells his clients to own their primary residence “free and clear before going near investment properties.” And if they do want to invest in individual properties, to make sure it’s something they’re genuinely interested in.

“Real estate can become a second job fast if things go sideways, and that’s a lot easier to stomach if it’s something you actually care about,” Walsh says.

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Best Places to Invest in Real Estate in 2026 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/10/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.