Bed Bath & Beyond: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MURRAY, Utah (AP) — MURRAY, Utah (AP) — Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (BBBY) on Monday reported a loss of…

MURRAY, Utah (AP) — MURRAY, Utah (AP) — Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (BBBY) on Monday reported a loss of $16.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Murray, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 25 cents per share.

The online discount retailer posted revenue of $247.8 million in the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares have dropped roughly 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed almost 5%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.37, a rise of 31% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBBY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBBY

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