BCB Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.9…

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Bayonne, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 26 cents per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $42.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $24.9 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

BCB Bancorp shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 0.5% in the last 12 months.

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