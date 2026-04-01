Bassett: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BASSETT, Va. (AP) — BASSETT, Va. (AP) — Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income…

BASSETT, Va. (AP) — BASSETT, Va. (AP) — Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bassett, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 13 cents.

The furniture seller posted revenue of $80.3 million in the period.

Bassett shares have fallen 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.21, a decrease of slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSET

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.