Bar Harbor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. (BHB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit…

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. (BHB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $13.5 million.

The Bar Harbor, Maine-based bank said it had earnings of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 88 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $65.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $47.3 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

Bar Harbor shares have climbed slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $33.96, an increase of 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BHB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BHB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.