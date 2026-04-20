Bank of Hawaii: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $57.4 million.…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $57.4 million.

The Honolulu-based bank said it had earnings of $1.30 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $263.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $192.3 million, which met Street forecasts.

Bank of Hawaii shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 24% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOH

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