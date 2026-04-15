Bank of America: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bank of America Corp. (BAC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $8.58 billion. The Charlotte, North…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bank of America Corp. (BAC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $8.58 billion.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had earnings of $1.11 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The nation’s second-largest bank posted revenue net of interest expense of $30.27 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.94 billion.

Bank of America shares have dropped 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen almost 2%. The stock has climbed 45% in the last 12 months.

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Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAC

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