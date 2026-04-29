Banco Santander: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Banco Santander SA (SAN) on Wednesday reported net income of $6.38 billion in its…

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Banco Santander SA (SAN) on Wednesday reported net income of $6.38 billion in its first quarter.

The Madrid-based bank said it had earnings of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 27 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $17.72 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.72 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

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