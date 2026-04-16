BancFirst: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — BancFirst Corp. (BANF) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $63 million.…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — BancFirst Corp. (BANF) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $63 million.

The bank, based in Oklahoma City, said it had earnings of $1.85 per share.

BancFirst shares have increased roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $111.97, a rise of 4% in the last 12 months.

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