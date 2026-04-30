AXT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — AXT Inc. (AXTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.6 million in…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — AXT Inc. (AXTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its first quarter.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 1 cent per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The semiconductor materials supplier posted revenue of $26.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.4 million.

AXT shares have more than quadrupled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $79.22, increasing fold in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXTI

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