Axos Financial: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Axos Financial (AX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $124.7…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Axos Financial (AX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $124.7 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of $2.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.90 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.13 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $564.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $392.2 million, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $368.1 million.

Axos Financial shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $96.44, a rise of 52% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AX

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