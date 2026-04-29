Avis Budget: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $283…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $283 million in its first quarter.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $8.01 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $6.83 per share.

The car rental company posted revenue of $2.53 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.44 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAR

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