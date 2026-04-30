AUO: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — AUO Corporation (AUOTY) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $36.2 million,…

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — AUO Corporation (AUOTY) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $36.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Hsinchu, Taiwan-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The LCD screen manufacturer posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period.

AUO shares have increased 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

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