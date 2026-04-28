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Auburn National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 28, 2026, 8:09 AM

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $2.2 million.

The Auburn, Alabama-based bank said it had earnings of 63 cents per share.

Auburn National shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 18% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUBN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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