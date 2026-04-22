AT&T: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AT&T Inc. (T) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $3.83 billion. On a…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AT&T Inc. (T) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $3.83 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $31.51 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.19 billion.

AT&T expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.25 to $2.35 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on T at https://www.zacks.com/ap/T

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