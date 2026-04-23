Associated Banc-Corp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $119.6…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $119.6 million.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of 70 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $603.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $387.2 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $385 million.

Associated Banc-Corp shares have risen slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $27.91, a rise of 30% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASB

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