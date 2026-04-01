Aspira: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWHL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.4…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWHL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The diagnostic and bio-analytical company posted revenue of $2.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $12.8 million, or 37 cents per share. Revenue was nearly unchanged at $9.2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit 35 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 10 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AWHL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AWHL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.