Arrow Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of…

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $13.5 million.

The bank, based in Glens Falls, New York, said it had earnings of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 85 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $62.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $44.8 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Arrow Financial shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 44% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AROW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AROW

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