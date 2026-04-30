Ardelyx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $37.6 million in…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $37.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $94.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $91.5 million.

Ardelyx shares have increased almost 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.33, an increase of 15% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARDX

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