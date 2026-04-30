Arcosa: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcosa Inc. (ACA) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $37.8 million. The Dallas-based company…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcosa Inc. (ACA) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $37.8 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 51 cents per share.

The provider of infrastructure-related products and services posted revenue of $571.7 million in the period.

Arcosa expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion.

Arcosa shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $126.47, a rise of 58% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.